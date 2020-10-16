Northeast Ohio Weather: Late-October-like chill tonight, rain returns Sunday evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A colder air mass is now in place.
You probably don’t need us to tell you that, right?
High temperatures will only make it into the low to mid 50s this afternoon.
If you’re having trouble keeping track, what’s considered normal for this time of the year?
Highs in the low 60s would be more appropriate for mid-October.
Unfortunately, this evening will be anything but mid-October-like.
It’s going to be much chillier, with temperatures in the low and mid 30s by morning.
There are not currently any Frost Advisories or Freeze Warnings out for our area, but I do expect that to change over the next several hours.
Skies will remain generally clear overnight, and winds will be light, allowing patchy frost to develop by morning.
If you have agricultural interests, please bring in any potted, mobile plants, or cover them up.
Bring your pets in, as well.
If it is too cold for you, it is likely too cold for them.
Temperature-wise, it’s really not going to warm up much this weekend.
Highs will only climb into the upper 50s Saturday.
We should be able to make it up to about 60 degrees on Sunday.
Rain will move back into the area on Sunday evening.
