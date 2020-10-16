Northeast Ohio Weather: The sun shines today; Temperatures in the 50s this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A colder air mass is now in place. High temperatures will only make it to the lower to middle 50s across the area. We should see a good deal of sun. Some lake effect clouds east of Cleveland with a west steering wind. My current forecast is for no lake effect rain, but I’ll be watching that. The sky will be clear tonight. Everything will come together for a widespread frost situation as temperatures drop into the 30s. Some spots will see a freeze.