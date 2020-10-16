Oakwood Village and Bedford Police search for two missing 14-year-olds

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for Laylani Stransky, 14 and Garrat Saunders, 14, who were last seen walking together and walked south on Broadway on foot towards the cities of Macedonia and Twinsburg, Oakwood Village and Bedford Police said.
Stransky has black hair, brown eyes and is 5′6″ tall and weighs 110 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a silver or gray hoodie. Saunders has black/blonde hair, hazel eyes and is 5′8″ and weighs 110 pounds and was last seen wearing unknown colored hoodie, sweat pants and is carrying a guitar.
Police said they were last seen together at 10 p.m. on Oct. 15.
Anyone with any information or coming into contact with them is asked to call the Oakwood Village Police at 440-232-1313.
