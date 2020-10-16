Odell Beckham Jr. tests negative for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Both the Browns and Steelers breathed a sigh of relief on Friday morning when Odell Beckham Jr.'s Covid-19 test came back negative.
The Browns because it meant their top receiver was okay, they could keep the facility open in Berea, and keep preparing for Sunday’s showdown in Pittsburgh.
The Steelers because they’ve already had one game rescheduled, after the Titans had an outbreak of the virus.
Beckham was sent home Thursday with an illness, with head coach Kevin Stefanski saying “With this day and age, we just gotta be so careful in this environment. He’s just feeling under the weather, so an abundance of caution.”
The star wide receiver, who has three touchdowns already this season, remained at home on Friday per NFL protocols. Beckham needs two negative tests in 24 hours before rejoining the team.
The Colts, who were here in Cleveland last Sunday, closed their facility in Indianapolis after several members of the franchise tested positive for coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.