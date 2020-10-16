Rocky River Police called to flag football game after parent yells at coach about son’s playing time

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Just about every parent wants to see their kid get put in to play at a game, but one parent caused enough of a fuss to get the police called.
Rocky River Police said they got a call at 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 10 for a fight in the stands at Ricky River High School’s stadium.
When the officers arrived, they learned two men were yelling at the coaching staff about one of their son’s playing time during a flag football game, according to the report.
Police said the parent approached the coach, and a woman put her arms between the parent and the “angry” parent to keep them separated and prevent a physical altercation from ensuing.
After a moment, the parent then reportedly returned to the stands.
According to police, the parent wanted to press charges against the woman who separated him from the coach.
However, officers determined her actions did not constitute an assault and no charges were filed.
