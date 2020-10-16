The Salvation Army on changes this Christmas, donations and fundraising

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Christmas is right around the corner, and The Salvation Army wants you to know how to ask for help or donate this holiday season.
Those requesting Christmas assistance can sign up from Oct. 15 to Oct. 31 by calling their local Cleveland Corps Community.
The program provides bags of food to all and toys to households with children 12 years old and younger.
Those approved for Christmas assistance can pick up their food and toys Dec. 17 and 18.
The Salvation Army fears this season’s donations will fall short due to economic turmoil faced by many amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Not sure how to donate to The Salvation Army? Here’s a list:
- Drop off new, unwrapped toys for the annual toy drive by Dec. 11 at 2507 E. 22nd St., Cleveland
- Sign up for a monthly donation as a member of Love’s Army by clicking here
- Donate digitally with Apple Pay or Google pay at any Salvation Army red kettle across the country
- Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” then specify the amount.
- Text “OTHERS” to 41444
