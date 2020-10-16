Several people in East Cleveland attacked randomly by suspects shooting them with a rapid fire paintball gun

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland is where several suspects are targeting people with their paintball guns. One of the victims coming forward to only 19 News.
The East Cleveland police department is involved because they are hunting for the criminals responsible for riding around and opening up on people with a rapid-fire paint gun.
In video supplied by one of the victims of a the attack shows the paintballs being fired randomly at innocent people minding their own business.
The victim that made 19 News aware of the attacks says this about her ordeal.
“All of a sudden I just got sprayed out of nowhere. I didn’t know if I was driving into the crossfire of a drive-by. I didn’t know what was happening. I was just trying to get out of harms way.”
A week ago, she decided to take a ride on her scooter she affectionately calls “Pinky.” When she reached the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Coit Road in East Cleveland, she was pelted by a barrage of painful paintballs that left her scooter stained, her clothes bathed in paint and a couple of injuries.
“I’m like who does that? You intentionally came out to do this to people. To make a joke to put it on Instagram, Facebook or whatever. I don’t think it’s very amusing.”
“You could have overreacted and crashed. Right,? I could have run right into a RTA bus if I wasn’t trying to think about what is going on. So I just veered to the sidewalk, luckily.”
In the video the shooter can be heard saying, “I’m serious. If you don’t want to get shot stay in the F-ing house.”
This victim not only went to the East Cleveland Police and filed a report, she call 19 News so we can alert others and she doesn’t want the misfits in the Black truck to shoot anyone else.
She wants you to know what they did.
"I looked and it was all paint. I said okay my god I’ve been sprayed with a paint gun.
In the video she supplied, you can see she’s not the only victim. What if one of these people had fallen in their rush to get away and hit their head or had had a heart attack or worse.
“Nowadays, anything goes, for likes or to be popular on these websites. It’s crazy. I want to enjoy life. I’m a 53-year-old grandmother of four. I should be able to ride in East Cleveland, Cleveland Heights, Cleveland anywhere that I feel like.”
East Cleveland Police do have an idea of who’s doing these reckless and random paintball gun attacks. They need the public’s help to close the case. Call if you know anything.
