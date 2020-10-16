Shooting outside Akron liquor store kills 1 man, injures another

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police confirmed a homicide investigation is underway after a shooting killed one man and left another injured on Friday evening.
Lt. Michael Miller said officers were called to the Country Market in the 300 block of E. South Street around 6:25 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man outside with an apparent gunshot wound, according to Lt. Miller.
He was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Lt. Miller said.
His name is being withheld until he has been positively identified and his family has been notified.
Investigators said a Nissan carrying two men pulled up in front of the Country Market.
The 38-year-old passenger got out of the car and went into the store, according to Lt. Miller.
Lt. Miller said when he left the store, he got into an altercation with the 34-year-old man.
The 34-year-old then pulled out a handgun and shot the 38-year-old, according to Lt. Miller.
Lt. Miller said the 26-year-old driver of the Nissan then fired and struck the 34-year-old before driving off.
While officers processed the scene, they were notified that the 38-year-old man walked into the City Hospital with a gunshot wound in his hand after the 26-year-old drove him there, according to Lt. Miller.
Lt. Miller said the gunshot wound is considered to be non-life-threatening.
Akron Police said there are no charges or arrests at this point in the investigation.
Call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at (330) 375-2490 or (330) 375-2Tip if you have any information on this shooting.
You can also call the Summit County Crimestoppers or call (330) 434-COPS.
Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.
Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.