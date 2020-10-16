Strongsville City Schools' school board to hold emergency meeting, discuss restart plan

The Strongsville City Schools' school board will meet Friday to discuss the district's Responsible Reopening Comprehensive Plan. (Source: Strongsville City Schools)
By Avery Williams | October 16, 2020 at 5:03 AM EDT - Updated October 16 at 5:03 AM

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Strongsville City Schools scheduled an emergency school board meeting for Friday night to further discuss the district’s Responsible Restart Comprehensive Plan.

The district announced the meeting, which will take place 8 p.m. Friday in the Administrative Offices, 18199 Cook Ave., late Thursday night.

The Strongsville school system currently has four COVID-19 positive students in isolation, and 86 students are in quarantine due to exposure.

The emergency meeting comes as Ohio recorded the highest 24-hour increase in COVID-19 cases on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Read the district’s reopening plan here. View the Strongsville City Schools COVID-19 dashboard here.

