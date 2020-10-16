Welcome to the world! Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces birth of giraffe calf

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a... giraffe!
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced a giraffe calf was born into the zoo family on Tuesday.
Zoo officials said the calf and their mom, Jhasmin, “are doing well and bonding in the indoor giraffe barn.”
Guests can see the newest edition to the tower (which is the name of a group of giraffes) and their mom from the giraffe barn windows from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
The Zoo will soon give animal lovers the chance to name the calf on their website clevelandmetroparks.com.
