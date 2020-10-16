22-year-old man shot, killed while walking down Akron street, official says

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old man died after being shot while walking down the street Thursday afternoon in Akron.
Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the death of the victim, who hasn’t yet been identified.
The coroner said the victim was walking around 5:15 p.m. when he was shot near the corners of Florida Avenue and 6th Street SW.
EMS took the victim to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he died.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.