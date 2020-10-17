Cleveland-based Swagelok hiring 250 manufacturing associates

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland-based manufacturer Swagelok is “aggressively” looking to hire about 250 associates in the coming months to work in assembly and as machinists across its numerous Northeast Ohio locations.
“Though COVID-19 has disrupted nearly every market, demand in the global semiconductor industry is rising – and fueling job growth here in Northeast Ohio,” Swagelok said.
Swagelok has supplied valves and fittings to chip fabricators around the world since 1947.
These products are used in 5G technologies, driverless vehicles, cloud computing and data storage, and more.
Go to jobs.swagelok.com to see the list of opportunities.
