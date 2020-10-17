Cuyahoga County Board of Elections to collect ballots at 2 locations this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections is collecting 2020 general election ballots this Saturday and Sunday.
Voters can drop off their ballots from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Board of Elections, 2925 Euclid Avenue, or Campus International School, 3100 Chester Avenue.
These additional hours were added with the hope of lessening congestion at the Board of Elections permanent drop-box.
Nearly 25,000 ballots have been dropped off since the start of absentee voting, according to a release of the Board of Elections.
Early voting is not open Saturday or Sunday.
The secure drop box, located behind the Board of Elections, continues to be open for afterhours ballot drop offs.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.