2 Euclid bars and restaurants cited for allowing alcohol consumption after 11 p.m. on Friday despite health order

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Investigative Unit agents cited two Euclid bars and restaurants overnight after agents witnessed violations.
Here is the list of cited establishments and their reported violations according to the OIU:
Scoreboard Tavern was cited for after-hours consumption, hindering or obstructing inspection, and unsanitary conditions.
When agents arrived outside the tavern at 11:40 p.m., they saw six to eight people inside, most of whom holding or drinking alcoholic beverages.
The bar staff did not let the agents inside until the alcoholic beverages were taken from the bar.
Agents found one patron hiding their beer under the bar.
B Stone was cited for after-hours consumption.
Agents arrived at 12:35 a.m. on Saturday and saw about 15 people inside, one of whom drinking beer.
The B Stone liquor permit was previously cited for after-hours consumption on Sept. 25.
These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties that may include fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.
“We continue to work with our law enforcement partners and local health departments following up on complaints to ensure liquor-permitted establishments maintain compliance, so everyone can enjoy a healthy experience,” said OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf. “When egregious violations are observed, enforcement action is taken. We all need to continue to work together by following the precautions put in place to make these establishments safe and compliant with the directives.”
The OIU describes itself as a unit “made up of fully-sworn, plainclothes peace officers responsible for enforcing Ohio’s alcohol, tobacco, and food stamp fraud laws. Agents conduct compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are compliant with the Ohio Liquor Control Act. Agents also act on complaints of illegal activity on liquor permit premises. In addition to providing the safety checks associated with the COVID-19 directives, OIU agents continue to perform their normal compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are complying with the Ohio Liquor Control Act.”
