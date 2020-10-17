Macy’s hosting National Hiring Day event on Thursday to fill more than 1400 holiday positions in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Macy’s is hiring more than 1400 seasonal colleagues this holiday season to fill positions at stores, call centers, and fulfillment centers in Ohio.
To provide a safe hiring experience amid the coronavirus crisis, Macy’s is hosting its National Hiring Event social distance style by conducting all interviews for in-store opportunities over the phone.
One of these in-store positions is the new role focused on picking and packing contact-free curbside pickup and same-day delivery orders.
The National Hiring event will be held from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Oct. 22.
However, Macy’s encourages candidates to submit applications online to receive an emailed response prior to the National Hiring Event.
Candidates can apply anytime online for any open position nationwide at macysjobs.com.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.