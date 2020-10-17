Highest 24-hour spike with regular testing: 2,234 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 5,067 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 180,225 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a briefing on Saturday afternoon.
Saturday’s increase is the largest 24-hour increase in reported daily cases since the start of the pandemic.
There have been 13 additional deaths since Friday.
An additional 10,414 cases and 308 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 17,009 hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 3,539 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
