Patterson Fruit Farm enhances safety precautions as they help people celebrate the fall season

CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Patterson Fruit Farm is welcoming guests during the pandemic, but that’s not stopping them from making sure everyone is following the rules.
Owner Bill Patterson said they’ve had a good run so far despite COVID-19.
He knows people want to celebrate Autumn with their traditional fall festivities, but that doesn’t mean things will be the same.
Patterson said more cash registers have been installed outdoors to avoid congestion.
“Of course we’re following the mask mandate, so we’re expecting and requiring customers indoors to wear a mask outdoors. They would be following the mask mandate as dictated by the governor," he said.
Patterson said he understands that some people might want to skip the farm trip this year.
He’s just happy his farm is still functioning during COVID-19 despite the many obstacles faced by business owners.
