5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunday’s trip to PIttsburgh is the biggest game of the Browns season so far, and Tailgate 19 has you covered with the best, most popular pregame show in town.
Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Josh Cribbs, Bob Golic and Reggie Langhorne.
The guys will discuss:
* The impact of Odell Beckham’s illness and 2 missed days of practice
* What to expect from Ben Roethlisberger
* Their favorite moments from the Browns-Steelers rivalry
* The residual effect of last year’s brawl involving Myles Garrett
* Baker Mayfield’s surprisingly low completion percentage and what it means going forward
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.