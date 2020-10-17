Warrensville Heights City School District breaks ground on new $68 million school construction project

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - On Saturday, Warrensville Heights City School district broke ground on the largest construction project in the community’s history.
Warrensville Heights is building a new combined high school and middle school campus to replace the existed school built in 1964.
The $68,000,000 project is being funded by a bond passed in 2018.
The superintendent said they will be building the school with social distancing measures in mind.
“Just how furniture will be placed in the building, what type of furniture,” explained Donald Jolly, Superintendent of Warrensville Heights City School District. “Being able to have moveable furniture and just thinking about how to space out our design make sure that there’s enough space that we can have six feet apart in the classrooms to accommodate that.”
The district is expecting the project to be finished and students to be in the building in August of 2022.
Right now, Warrenville Heights high school students are going to school virtually.
