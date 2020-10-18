Browns striving to end 17 year streak

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield is looking to do something that no Browns quarterback has done in nearly two decades, win a game in Pittsburgh. Oct. 5, 2003 was the last time the Browns won a game at Heinz Field. Tim Couch passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third to carry Cleveland to a 33-13 win. Since then, Heinz Field has been a place of misery.