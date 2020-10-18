Browns striving to end 17 year streak

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield is looking to do something that no Browns quarterback has done in nearly two decades, win a game in Pittsburgh. Oct. 5, 2003 was the last time the Browns won a game at Heinz Field. Tim Couch passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third to carry Cleveland to a 33-13 win. Since then, Heinz Field has been a place of misery.
The Browns (4-1) are sending a much better team to face the Steelers (4-0) than they normally have, they are right in the thick of the AFC North race. A win would put them in front of the Steelers in the standings.
Baker Mayfield will play through pain, injuring his ribs in last week’s win over Indy. They are bruised, but not broken. He will wear extra protection, but that might not help against a blistering Pittsburgh pass rush that will want to hit him.
Ben Roethlisberger has never lost to the Browns at home. He is off to a tremendous start to the 2020 season, he is on pace to throw for 4,000 yards, 40 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions.
Steelers rookie receiver Chase Claypool is coming off a four touchdown day last week, he caught three and ran for a fourth.
