Five Ohio restaurants cited overnight by OIU for breaking COVID-19 regulation

NORTHEAST OHIO (WOIO) - Five bar and grill restaurants are at the mercy of the Ohio Liquor Control Commission after agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit cited them for COVID-19 violations Saturday night.
Bridge Bar & Grill LLC. operating as Bridge Bar & Grill in Willard disregarded all COVID-19 protocol, according at an Ohio Investigative Unit release.
The release said every seat at the bar was filled, no one was wearing masks and alcohol was sold after 10 p.m.
An employee began cursing at OIU agents and Huron County Sheriff’s officers as they issued the citation and told them the restaurant broke protocol on purpose, the release said.
A citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity, after hours sale and hindering or obstructing inspection was issued.
Uptown Lounge in Akron did not enforce social distancing among their 300 plus customers, according to the release.
The restaurant received an administrative citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity.
FishBowl in Portsmouth failed to enforce social distancing and correct use of masks among customers and employees, according to the release.
An administrative citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity and insanitary conditions was issued.
Pub in Gahanna LLC. sold agents a beer at 10:18 p.m., according to the release.
An administrative citation for after-hours sale was issued.
ROCKME Inc. operating as Spotlight Bar in Toledo did not enforce social distancing among their customers, according to the release.
The release said the bathroom was not clean or sanitary.
An administrative citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity and insanitary conditions was issued.
The release said these five cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission.
The restaurants may be fined, but the Ohio Liquor Control Commission has the power to suspend or even revoke a restaurant’s liquor license.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.