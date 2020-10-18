2 hospitalized after 3 vehicle crash in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people are hospitalized after suffering injuries in a three vehicle crash Saturday evening in Mansfield.
Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving 2000 Harley Davidson, 2008 Honda Civic and 2004 Volkswagen Jetta that occurred around 5:45 p.m. on I-71.
Police said the crash began as a motorcycle driver, 27, attempted to pass another vehicle by driving through the left shoulder.
However, the Civic and another vehicle were already pulled over in the shoulder.
The driver of the Civic was out of their car assisting another driver who was having car trouble, police said.
The motorcycle hit the Civic and then struck the Jetta, which was travelling in the left lane.
The motorcycle driver and passenger, 27, who both wore helmets, were thrown after the motorcycle overturned and hit a guardrail, according to an OSP release.
Police said the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were seriously injured in the accident, Washington Township Fire took them to Ohio Health Mansfield for treatment.
Eight people were involved in the accident, police said, but only the motorcycle driver and passenger were injured.
Two lanes of I-71 were closed for an hour during the investigation but are now open.
