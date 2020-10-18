Kamala Harris schedules Tuesday campaign stop in Cleveland following Friday cancellation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Biden-Harris campaign announced Sunday morning that Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris is coming to Cleveland for a Tuesday campaign stop.
Harris was scheduled to visit Cleveland on Friday, Oct. 16, but had to cancel due to two people associated with the campaign contracting coronavirus.
The Biden-Harris campaign said more details on the visit will be released soon.
Former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden selected Kamala Harris as his running mate in August.
If Biden wins, Harris will be the first female vice president of the United States. She is also the first Black and Asian American woman to be on a major presidential ticket.
