Neighbors are left frustrated after a water main break in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A neighborhood woke up to disarray this Sunday morning.
A water main break covered the road west of Trebisky to Hillcrest.
Helen Warren was shocked when she saw the chaos outside her door today in broad daylight.
“I Had to wear my boots outta here last night," she said.
Marvin Burge was one of the lucky ones. His power is still working but he said this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.
“We’ve had a water main break at the corner we’ve had a couple on Trebisky and like I mentioned we had one here a couple [of] years ago so it’s like here we go again," he said.
Cleveland water still has a boil advisory in effect for parts of Richmond Heights. Some of the other areas impacted include Highland Heights, Lyndhurst, South Euclid, Mayfield, Mayfield Heights, and Gates Mills.
Warren just hopes this eyesore in front of her home will get cleaned up soon.
“I hope they get it together soon," she said.
