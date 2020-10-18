No additional deaths, 1,562 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 5,067 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 181,787 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not hold a briefing on Sunday afternoon.
An additional 10,542 cases and 308 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 17,061 hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 3,547 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
