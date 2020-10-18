2 people and a dog rescued from a house fire in North Royalton, fire department says

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people and a dog were rescued from a house fire Sunday, North Royalton Fire Department confirmed to 19 News.
A fire official told 19 News that they rescued and resuscitated a person from the fire, and they were taken to a nearby hospital. A second person was also rescued and is alert. They are being treated for smoke inhalation.
Firefighters also rescued a dog from the home, and the fire official said is doing fine.
The fire official said the fire spread massively, and it is uncertain if anything within the home is salvageable.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but remains under investigation.
The fire broke out in a home in the 13200 block of State Road. The fire happened around 1 p.m.
