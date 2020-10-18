Police chase in Loudonville ends in shooting death of armed man, police say

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Bureau of Investigations is looking into a Saturday night police shooting that left a man dead in Loudonville.
Officers from Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Loudonville Police Department and Mohican State Park responded to Mohican Reservation Campground around 6:40 p.m. Saturday.
Officers were headed to the campground because a woman called in a domestic dispute, police said.
While they were on their way, officers were told a man sat a tent on fire and was shooting at people. They also believed he was trying to leave the scene with a child, police said.
Police said no one was injured at the campground.
The man fled as Loudonville and Mohican officers arrived. Police followed the man on CR 23 and CR 3175 into Loudonville.
A different Loudonville officer set up tire-deflation devices on the route taken by the fleeing man.
Police said the man’s vehicle hit the devices, but he continued to drive into Loudonville on two tires.
At this point in the pursuit, an Ashland County Sheriff’s deputy also began following the fleeing vehicle.
The man’s vehicle stopped near the corners of N. Market Street and Campbell Street, police said.
Police said the man exited the vehicle with a handgun and shots were fired.
A release from Loudonville Police Department does not say who fired the shots.
Loudonville EMS pronounced the man dead soon after the shooting stopped.
Police said no officers were injured.
