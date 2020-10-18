Suitcase carrying woman’s ashes lost at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport; Family pleas for return

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A California family is asking for the safe return of their late mother’s ashes after the suitcase containing them went missing at the Cleveland International Airport Saturday evening.
Doris Mooren, 92, passed away earlier this year.
Mooren was from Northfield, Ohio. She wished to be buried at the same Northfield cemetery as her mother.
Harold Karaka, Mooren’s son-in-law, told 19 News the suitcase is black with a blue stripe of tape on the back and a bright pink luggage tag.
The suitcase is soft-sided and is the size of a carry-on bag.
The wooden box containing the ashes is 9 1/2 inches by 9 1/2 inches. The suitcase also contains Mooren’s death certificate.
The family’s plane landed in Cleveland around 7:15 p.m. Saturday. It was an American Airlines flight, Karaka said.
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Police told the family the suitcase was received and scanned, but the family says it never came around the luggage conveyer.
The family asks the suitcase be safely returned to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Police.
