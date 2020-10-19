2 Akron men indicted in connection with murder of 6-year-old girl

By Julia Tullos | October 19, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT - Updated October 19 at 3:02 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Grand jury has indicted two men in connection with the murder of a six-year-old girl.

Marviya Jones was hit by a bullet on Sept. 10 while sitting in a vehicle with five other children near Copley Road and Orlando Avenue in Akron.

She died from her injuries on Sept. 22.

Akron police said Marqualle Clinkscales, 23, and Corey Jemison, 39, were shooting at each other after an argument and Jones was hit by a stray bullet fired by Clinkscales.

Clinkscales was indicted on multiple charges; including, murder, reckless homicide and felonious assault.

He is charged with two counts of felonious assault and tampering with evidence. (Source: Akron police)

Clinkscales was arrested after a vehicle pursuit a short time after the shooting.

Jemison was also indicted on multiple charges; including, murder, involuntary manslaughter and endangering children.

He is charged with felonious assault and weapons under disability. (Source: Akron police)

A second child in the vehicle suffered minor injuries after being grazed by a bullet, said police.

No next court date yet for Clinkscales and Jemison.

Both men are being held in the Summit County Jail.

