All Strongsville City Schools students return to in-person learning amid COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - All students in the Strongsville City Schools are now learning back in the classroom.
This comes as COVID-19 cases surge in Ohio.
Four people in the district have tested positive for the virus and at least 80 others are in quarantine.
The district sent 19 News a statement, which reads:
“Based on a vote by the majority of the Strongsville Board of Education at a special meeting held on Friday, October 16, all students in our District will be attending In Person/In Building five days per week effective October 19th.”
Joy Slonaker has three kids in the Strongsville City Schools district.
“I’m a little apprehensive, but there’s no evidence thus far that he virus is spreading in the classroom,” said Slonaker.
Slonaker says kids in Strongsville elementary schools have been on a hybrid model since school started, so they were in school at least some days.
Now, all high school and middle school students will be learning in-person five days a week.
“I’m hoping they can still maintain social distance, so I prefer them to stay hybrid longer, but I understand the importance of getting the kids back into the classrooms,” Slonaker added.
Many schools in Cuyahoga County base their decisions off of Ohio’s health advisory system.
Right now, the county is “red," which means exposure to the virus is very high.
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health suggests that schools consider remote learning when the county is at the red level.
