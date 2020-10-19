Boil advisory lifted following water main break in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Water lifted a boil advisory that was in place for some eastern suburbs of Cleveland following a water main break Saturday night in Richmond Heights.
Following the water main break on Highland Road, Cleveland Water warned people in Highland Heights, Richmond Heights, Lyndhurst, South Euclid, Mayfield, Mayfield Heights, and Gates Mills to boil their water before drinking it.
At 8:30 a.m. Monday, Cleveland Water said tests showed no pathogens in the water and it is safe to drink.
Sunday morning, Residents in Richmond Heights woke up to find their neighborhood in disarray.
The water main break covered Highland Road west of Trebisky Road to Hillcrest Drive.
Helen Warren was shocked when she saw the chaos outside her door today in broad daylight.
“I had to wear my boots outta here last night," Warren said.
Marvin Burge was one of the lucky ones. His power is still working but he said this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.
“We’ve had a water main break at the corner, we’ve had a couple on Trebisky and like I mentioned we had one here a couple [of] years ago. So it’s like, here we go again," Burge said.
Warren just hopes this eyesore in front of her home will get cleaned up soon.
“I hope they get it together soon," Warren said.
