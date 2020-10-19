1 of 2 Cuyahoga County Jail inmates mistakenly released still on the loose

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two inmates were mistakenly released from the Cuyahoga County Jail over the weekend, spokesperson Mary Louise Madigan confirmed.
The inmate mistakenly released on Friday is already back behind bars, Madigan said.
He was jailed for having weapons while under disability, according to Madigan.
Madigan said the second inmate, Bernard Moore, was mistakenly released on Saturday.
He “is expected to be back behind bars soon,” Madigan said.
Moore was jailed for carrying a concealed weapon.
