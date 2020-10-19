Early in-person voting open until 6 p.m. this week in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections is allowing voters to cast their ballot in-person from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting today until Oct. 23.
That’s an extra hour compared to last week, when voters could only vote in-person until 5 p.m.
All early voters in Cuyahoga County must vote at the Board of Elections on 2925 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland, regardless of their listed election day polling place.
Anybody who is voting absentee can drop off their absentee ballots 24/7 at the county Board of Elections.
Absentee ballots can also be dropped off at Campus International School from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. this week.
