Friends mourn the death of OSU senior shot and killed outside house party

“I couldn’t even believe it at first so I went up to the house and I plugged my phone into the charger and the first notification I got was from Ohio State saying there was a shooting on 14th which is like where I spent all of my college career, like I hung out on 14th when I was a freshman and then I lived there sophomore year through senior year and so, it was a shock,” Lucas said. “I was just in complete shock on Sunday.”