Friends mourn the death of OSU senior shot and killed outside house party

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Friends and family are still mourning the loss of an Ohio college student who was shot and killed during an altercation outside a house party last week.
Austin Lucas is still in shock after losing his best friend.
“Everyone knew if Chase was there in the room like, he commanded the room,” said OSU graduate Lucas. “He just brought so much energy and he just always wanted to make people laugh.”
On Oct. 11, 23-year-old Chase Meola was shot to death in a parking lot on 14th Avenue near Ohio State University.
“I couldn’t even believe it at first so I went up to the house and I plugged my phone into the charger and the first notification I got was from Ohio State saying there was a shooting on 14th which is like where I spent all of my college career, like I hung out on 14th when I was a freshman and then I lived there sophomore year through senior year and so, it was a shock,” Lucas said. “I was just in complete shock on Sunday.”
19 News has learned the OSU senior was at a party and there was an altercation when some of the party-goers were asked to leave the house party.
Police charged 18-year-old Kintie Mitchell Jr. with murder.
Lucas graduated from OSU last year but still regularly talked with Meola.
He and dozens of his friends flew to Mahwah, New Jersey where Meola was from to pay respect to his family.
“All he ever wanted in life was to be loved and make the people that he loved happy and I know that he would be so happy right now seeing the response and all the support and love that’s come from this,” Lucas said. “So that brings a little light into a dark situation.”
Ohio State has said a task force will be reviewing safety protocols on and near campus.
