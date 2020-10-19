8 Garfield Heights nursing home residents test positive for COVID-19

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Seems like no one is safe from COVID-19, especially seniors.
No place is that more evident in than at the Jennings Center for Adults in Garfield Heights, Ohio.
Last week, three staffers tested positive for COVID-19.
An email went out to all families on Friday stating that eight residents at the nursing home complex on the Jennings campus also had tested positive.
Jennings Marketing Director Lisa Brazytis said her facility did everything they could to avoid what has happened in recent days.
“We took immediate action. As you know we postponed visitors. And receive word that we had some test positive at our Garfield Heights Campus,” said Brazytis.
The news that several residents under the care of Jennings fell ill was unsettling for Brenda Webb, whose mother lives at the nursing home.
“They were moving people off the floor that tested positive. I called and they said you didn’t get a call so. So your mother is fine. That was a big boost of relief,” stated Webb.
All across the country, COVID-19 numbers are going up with the latest new spike in cases and 38 states are asking for the government to increase funding.
The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted living communities across the country that provide care to approximately five million people each year, released a study today showing nursing homes in the U.S. could see a third spike of increasing new COVID cases due to the community spread among the general population.
While Jennings is not an isolated case they plan to do even more testing to make sure no more cases are discovered on their campus.
