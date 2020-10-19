8 new deaths, an additional 1,837 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health said 5,075 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 183,624 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Gov. Mike DeWine is set to speak in Northeast Ohio on Monday afternoon as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in parts of the state.
An additional 10,627 cases and 308 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 17,172 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 3,561 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
