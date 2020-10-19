Jury deliberating in trial for Cleveland man accused of killing a lottery winner

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury resumed deliberating Monday in the trial for Michael Ward.
The Cleveland man is on trial for the murder of Issac Carson Jr. on June 4, 2018.
Carson, a barber and father of two, had recently won a $50,000 lottery ticket when he was murdered.
The fatal shooting happened in the parking lot of Lady Luck’s Pub near Nottingham Road and Nyack Court.
Ward took the stand in his own defense Friday before the jury got the case.
Ward told the jury he and two others met Carson at Lady Luck’s Pub to purchase marijuana.
According to Ward, he got into the front seat of Carson’s van and a second person he arrived with jumped into the back seat of the van.
Ward said the second person shot Carson.
After Ward and the second person got out of the van, Ward said the second person ran back and shot Carson again.
Ward said all three of them then drove away, leaving Carson for dead.
Ward is currently the only person charged in connection with Carson’s murder.
Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Sherrie Miday is presiding over the trial.
