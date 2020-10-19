3 killed, 13 shot, 1 stabbed in Cleveland this past weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a number of violent crimes from this past weekend.
Since Friday, Oct. 16 until 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, a total of three people were killed, 13 people were shot and one person was stabbed.
The first weekend murder happened around 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16.
Jerry Saffo, 32, of Euclid, was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Family Dollar in the 11000 block of Kinsman Road.
Officers said Saffo was killed by a man who was upset he made him wait in the store line to pay, because Saffo had argued with the cashier.
The second murder happened around 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16.
Jeffrey Addy, 31, of Cleveland, crashed his car into a tree in the 14000 block of Sprengel Avenue after being shot.
The third murder happened around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17.
Montelle Edgerson, 29, of Cleveland, was shot on his porch in the 12000 block of Lenacrave Avenue after a card game.
Officers said an additional 13 people were shot in neighborhoods around the city.
- A 24-year-old man was shot in the 9100 block of Cedar Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 17.
- A 25-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 20000 block of Harvard Avenue on Oct. 17.
- A 47-year-old man was shot in the 1700 block of E. 55th Street around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 17.
- A 26-year-old man and a second victim were shot in the 6800 block of Broadway Avenue around 9 a.m. on Oct. 17.
- A 21-year-old man was shot in the 14000 block of Hale Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 17.
- A 32-year-old man was shot at E. 131st Street and Crennell Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 17.
- A man was shot at E. 93rd Street and Kinsman Avenue around 2 a.m. on Oct. 18.
- A 38-year-old man was shot at E. 123rd Street and Luke Street around 3 a.m. on Oct. 18.
- A 39-year-old man was shot on W. 41st Street late Saturday evening.
- A 31-year-old man was shot in the 2800 block of E. 125th Street around 7 p.m. on Oct. 18.
- A 35-year-old woman was shot in the 5800 block of Superior Avenue around 10 p.m. on Oct. 18.
- A 63-year-old woman was shot in the 2800 block of E. 118th Street just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 18.
Officers are also investigating the stabbing of a 26-year-old man at E. 173rd Street and Stockbridge Avenue around 5 a.m. on Oct. 18.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is asked to call Cleveland police or Crime Stoppers.
