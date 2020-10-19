3 killed, 13 shot, 1 stabbed in Cleveland this past weekend

3 killed, 13 shot, 1 stabbed in Cleveland this past weekend
(Source: Pexels)
By Julia Tullos | October 19, 2020 at 1:53 PM EDT - Updated October 19 at 1:53 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a number of violent crimes from this past weekend.

Since Friday, Oct. 16 until 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, a total of three people were killed, 13 people were shot and one person was stabbed.

The first weekend murder happened around 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16.

Jerry Saffo, 32, of Euclid, was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Family Dollar in the 11000 block of Kinsman Road.

Officers said Saffo was killed by a man who was upset he made him wait in the store line to pay, because Saffo had argued with the cashier.

Jerry Saffo was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Family Dollar on Kinsman Road.
Jerry Saffo was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Family Dollar on Kinsman Road. (Source: Facebook)

The second murder happened around 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16.

Jeffrey Addy, 31, of Cleveland, crashed his car into a tree in the 14000 block of Sprengel Avenue after being shot.

The third murder happened around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Montelle Edgerson, 29, of Cleveland, was shot on his porch in the 12000 block of Lenacrave Avenue after a card game.

Shot and killed in the 12000 block of Lenacrave Avenue on 10/17/2020.
Shot and killed in the 12000 block of Lenacrave Avenue on 10/17/2020. (Source: Facebook)

Officers said an additional 13 people were shot in neighborhoods around the city.

  • A 24-year-old man was shot in the 9100 block of Cedar Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 17.
  • A 25-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 20000 block of Harvard Avenue on Oct. 17.
  • A 47-year-old man was shot in the 1700 block of E. 55th Street around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 17.
  • A 26-year-old man and a second victim were shot in the 6800 block of Broadway Avenue around 9 a.m. on Oct. 17.
  • A 21-year-old man was shot in the 14000 block of Hale Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 17.
  • A 32-year-old man was shot at E. 131st Street and Crennell Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 17.
  • A man was shot at E. 93rd Street and Kinsman Avenue around 2 a.m. on Oct. 18.
  • A 38-year-old man was shot at E. 123rd Street and Luke Street around 3 a.m. on Oct. 18.
  • A 39-year-old man was shot on W. 41st Street late Saturday evening.
  • A 31-year-old man was shot in the 2800 block of E. 125th Street around 7 p.m. on Oct. 18.
  • A 35-year-old woman was shot in the 5800 block of Superior Avenue around 10 p.m. on Oct. 18.
  • A 63-year-old woman was shot in the 2800 block of E. 118th Street just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 18.

Officers are also investigating the stabbing of a 26-year-old man at E. 173rd Street and Stockbridge Avenue around 5 a.m. on Oct. 18.

Anyone with information on any of these crimes is asked to call Cleveland police or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.