Nearly a dozen Rocky River parents, kids brave rain for protest over hybrid learning model

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - The cold rain and wind didn’t stop about a dozen Rocky River parents and kids from holding up signs for passing traffic in front of the district’s offices.
“I want to see our kids back in school full-time,” says Danielle Munk, mother of a second and seventh grader. “Our kids come home, if they’re in the morning, and they do nothing in the afternoon; no homework, no projects, no nothing. Our kids deserve better. We’re not doing enough.”
The district’s superintendent, Michael Shoaf, says that what he wants the kids back in school too.
“But with the data going the way it’s going, I have concerns," he says. "I think everybody does.”
The protest started at 7:30 a.m. and dispersed a little after 8 a.m. with three parents, then marching into the district’s offices with a plan for the superintendent and complaints about the amount of instruction.
“Normally, our kids would be getting, every two weeks, 2,400 minutes of core instructional time if we were back at school full-time," says organizer Andrea Kimmel, mother of a sixth and seventh grader. "In the hybrid model, depending on sixth grade, seventh grade, it’s 1,200 or 1,400 minutes.”
Superintendent Shoaf says the hybrid model has evolved and everyone has the same goal.
“When we set up our hybrid model, we wanted to make sure the half-day model would give us the opportunity to see kids every day,” he says. “Ultimately, our goal is to get open. We have to do it safely.”
The district started online and went to the hybrid model, which will stay as long as Cuyahoga County remains in the red on the coronavirus alert scale.
