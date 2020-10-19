No new deaths, but infant among 49 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland in last 48 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Monday that there were no new reported deaths in the city, which keeps the total cumulative deaths at 148 citywide.
However, there are 28 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city on Sunday and 21 on Monday, which brings the total cumulative to 5,898 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 1-year-old to their 80s.
Two previously reported cases were transferred from CDPH after health officials learned the individual was not from Cleveland.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
The Ohio Department of Health announced there were 1,837 infections reported across Ohio in the last 24 hours.
As of Monday, there have been 172,997 confirmed cases and 4,767 fatalities throughout the state.
Health officials reported more than 8.2 million confirmed cases and 219,950 deaths in the U.S.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.