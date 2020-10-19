Northeast Ohio weather: Dreary day ahead, major mid-week warmup on the way

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What a yucky day out there, huh?!
For the rest of your Monday, expect occasional light showers and gray skies.
Waves of on-again, off-again rain will continue into tonight.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s by Tuesday morning.
If you’ll be traveling around the area today or tonight, just be mindful of ponding on the roads.
With quite a bit of leaf drop over the weekend, wet leaves will make conditions extra slippery out there.
While the steadiest rain will move out by sunrise tomorrow (7:45 AM), clouds and areas of drizzle will linger through the day Tuesday.
Highs will only top out in the mid 50s.
Another round of rain will develop late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Expect widespread rain and storms to start the day Wednesday.
Wednesday will be much warmer though, with highs climbing well into the 60s.
Some spots may even hit 70 degrees.
The storms will move out by Wednesday evening.
Thursday will be our pick day of the week, with highs well into the 70s!
