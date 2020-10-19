Northeast Ohio Weather: Gloomy day with rain; afternoon temperatures in the low-mid 50s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Not a nice set up for us the next few couple of days. A stationary front is positioned across eastern Ohio. Moisture is riding along it. The result will be more rain. I have rain in the forecast pretty much all day and tonight. Wet roads will certainly slow you down. The rain will be steady at times. I’m expecting most areas to stay at less than one inch of rain by tomorrow morning. Temperatures will not warm much today. I only have us in the low to mid 50s this afternoon. We slip into the upper 40s tonight. The steady rain threat ends by tomorrow, but there will be plenty of low clouds and drizzle around.