Ohio once again added to list of ‘high-risk’ states for travelers to Washington, D.C.

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - For the second time in just over a month, Ohio is on the list of “high-risk” states from which travelers must quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in Washington, D.C.
D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser released the updated list Monday morning.
Ohio is one of eight states that is now considered high-risk.
Pennsylvania and Michigan were also added.
On Sept. 8, Ohio was added to the list of high-risk states that required travelers to quarantine upon arrival in D.C.
Ohio was removed from the list Sept. 21 before spiking cases numbers this past week prompted its addition to the list Monday.
There are now 39 states on the list, as determined by DC Health.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.