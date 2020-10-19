Pauses in driver education leave parents of teens worried about safety behind the wheel

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A recent survey of parents whose teens are learning to drive found 62% of those surveyed have experienced a pandemic-related disruption in driver education for their teens.
Those disruptions have caused delays in teenagers getting their license in Ohio, where driver education is mandatory.
The survey, commissioned by Michelin North America Inc. and the Governors Highway Safety Association, also showed that 35% of parents don’t have a back-up plan to help them teach their teen to drive.
These numbers come as National Teen Driver Safety Week begins Oct. 19.
61% of parents surveyed said they’re more concerned about their teen’s safe driving skills since the start of the pandemic.
