Richland County man convicted of killing his 22-year-old wife

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Richland County husband man pleaded guilty to killing his wife and dumping her body in a wooded area on the side of the road earlier this year.
Alec Blair was convicted of multiple charges; including, aggravated murder, kidnapping, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse for the death of Gaberien Clevenger, 22.
Richland County Sheriff deputies said Clevenger was reported missing to Shelby police on Feb. 10.
Investigators learned Clevenger was last seen in Blair’s Jeep.
Richland County Sheriff deputies and Shelby police officers located the Jeep at Blair’s workplace and said evidence inside the Jeep “led them to believe a crime had been committed”.
Officers said after an interview with police, Blair led them to Clevenger’s body, which was in a wooded area on the west side of Bowman Road, just south of SR 96.
Police said Clevenger was stabbed to death.
Blair will be sentenced on Dec. 17 by Richland County Common Pleas Judge Phillip Naumoff.
