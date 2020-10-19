Rocky River homeowner’s 2-story President Trump display is turning heads

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Like him or not, you can’t miss the display promoting the President of the United States on Lake Road in Rocky River.
Drivers are pulling over and snapping photos of the two-story figure wearing a MAGA hat while holding a “Make America Great Again” flag, along with other displays the homeowners have on their yard.
Terry Bottomlee is one of those drivers.
She was on her way to deliver flowers but decided to stop and see what all the hype on social media was about.
“I think it’s great I also saw it on Facebook and I thought somebody was really brave to put something like this in their yard when so many people are afraid to say anything so I give them a lot of credit," she said.
The homeowners wouldn’t comment for our story.
Police did say that they are aware of the display but told 19 News no accidents have happened so far.
But Monte Thomas says he doesn’t have a problem with it.
“This is a free country we should be able to speak and do what we want to do," he said.
Bottom line: It’s larger than life but it may have no bearing on this year’s election.
By all accounts, most viewers have already made up their minds and voting is already underway.
“It doesn’t look like it people slow down a little bit there’s not that much traffic it’s only 35 here so it’s not causing a problem," Bottomlee said.
