Summit County undercover investigation busts human trafficking operation

By Rachel Vadaj | October 19, 2020 at 11:24 PM EDT - Updated October 19 at 11:31 PM

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An undercover investigation by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office busted a human trafficking operation on Oct. 15.

The sheriff’s office said numerous women were detained for further investigation, as well as offered victim services and evaluations at the Akron General Hospital SANE Unit.

Three of those women accepted the offer for victim services, according to the sheriff.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the following suspects were arrested on charges stemming from the operation:

  • John McKinney, 47, of East Canton was charged with promoting prostitution
  • Amy Saller, 38, of Akron was charged with soliciting after HIV positive test
  • Rebeckah Biggerstaff, 23, of Canton was charged with soliciting
  • Courtney Furr, 28, of Ravenna was charged with soliciting
  • Kiriana Louie, 29, of Akron was charged with soliciting

The sheriff’s office said two other females were arrested for outstanding warrants.

The suspects may face additional charges pending the results of drug tests, the sheriff said.

The Akron Police Department, Cuyahoga Falls Police Department, and the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office assisted with the investigation.

