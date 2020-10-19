Suspect arrested for 2019 murder of business owner in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service helped track down and arrest a murder suspect in connection to the 2019 death of a Cleveland-area business owner.
Sedrick Hawkins was taken into custody on Monday morning following a tip to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.
The 25-year-old was wanted for an aggravated murder charge for his alleged involvement in the September 2019 death of 74-year-old Larry Manno.
Manno’s secretary found the severely beaten body at his ransacked landscaping business in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
The victim was hospitalized for nearly a month, but eventually died from his injuries.
Investigators say residents in the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood helped Cleveland police identify Hawkins as a potential suspect.
“The community members in the Buckeye neighborhood did an outstanding job assisting police with identifying the suspect in the tragic murder of Mr. Manno," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said. "The Cleveland police and members of the NOVFTF never gave up on finding Mr. Manno’s killer. Anyone who commits crimes such as this in our community will be sought until they are arrested and brought before the justice system for their crimes.”
Hawkins was located in the Kinsman neighborhood on Monday on East 99th Street, following numerous leads and dozens of interviews about the case.
