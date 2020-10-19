Suspect kidnapped woman at Macy’s parking lot with long gun and forced her to withdraw money, University Heights police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Heights police are hoping the public can help in identifying a suspect involved in an apparent kidnapping from the Macy’s parking lot.
Investigators said a 36-year-old Cleveland Heights woman parked her car outside of Macy’s in University Heights on the morning of Oct. 16 and was immediately approached by a male armed with a black and tan colored rifle or shotgun.
The suspect ordered the woman back into her car and forced her to drive to the Huntington Bank and make a large cash withdrawal at the drive-through teller window, University Heights police said.
According to police, the suspect then forced the woman to drive to a PNC Bank, where he made her get out of her car.
The suspect then took the victim’s car to a different area in the shopping center and abandoned it before fleeing the area in a dark green SUV.
The victim told police that the suspect was a heavy-built African-American man who is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall. He was wearing a black face mask, green hooded-sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black and white shoes.
“We want to remind everyone to be aware of your surroundings as much as possible,” University Heights police wrote on Facebook.
Anyone with information regarding the crime should call detectives at 216-932-8799.
