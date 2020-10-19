Teen injured after drugged driver crashes into house in Canton Township

Teen injured after drugged driver crashes into house in Canton Township (Source: SOURCE: OSHP)
By Steph Krane | October 19, 2020 at 6:00 AM EDT - Updated October 19 at 6:00 AM

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said drugs appear to be a factor in a Sunday night crash that sent an SUV into a Canton Township home.

OSHP said the crash happened around 9:13 p.m. Sunday on State Route 800 near 37th Street.

According to OSHP, 38-year-old Jessica Shaw was driving a silver 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe too fast when she ran off the left side of the road and went airborne.

The SUV landed in a house where a 17-year-old boy was inside.

The boy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver in the crash was not hurt.

OSHP found drugs in the SUV and said they appear to be a factor in the crash.

The highway patrol is still investigating.

