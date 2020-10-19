Teen injured after drugged driver crashes into house in Canton Township

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said drugs appear to be a factor in a Sunday night crash that sent an SUV into a Canton Township home.
OSHP said the crash happened around 9:13 p.m. Sunday on State Route 800 near 37th Street.
According to OSHP, 38-year-old Jessica Shaw was driving a silver 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe too fast when she ran off the left side of the road and went airborne.
The SUV landed in a house where a 17-year-old boy was inside.
The boy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver in the crash was not hurt.
OSHP found drugs in the SUV and said they appear to be a factor in the crash.
The highway patrol is still investigating.
